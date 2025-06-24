Sports
RunDisney Registration Opens Soon: Tips to Secure Your Bib
Orlando, Florida – Thousands of hopeful runners will log onto their devices on June 24 as registration opens for the popular RunDisney events that begin this October. Competitors from around the world, including avid athletes and Disney fans, are gearing up for their chance to earn a coveted race bib for the Disney Princess Half Marathon at Walt Disney World, set for February 26 – March 2, 2026.
“It’s a very safe, comfortable running environment,” said Heidi Pickert, a senior manager for RunDisney Sports Development. “What better place to run than through our theme parks? There is nothing more amazing than walking, and running, through EPCOT as the sun is coming up.”
To improve your chances for securing a spot, Pickert advised participants to create a MyDisney account before registration opens. This will streamline the process and reduce wait times during the rush on the registration day.
“Stay connected to the RunDisney website and all their social media accounts for the latest updates on registration,” Pickert added. Registration starts at 10 a.m. ET, giving runners a specific time to be ready.
Participants should gather all necessary information in advance, including average pace, T-shirt size, and personal details like email and birthday. “You can register as many people as you want, but keep in mind that it may take longer the more you sign up,” Pickert said.
As the clock strikes ten, those logging in should find the desired event and click “register now.” A virtual queue will assign them a spot to enter their information. “Remember, you aren’t registered until you see the confirmation screen,” Pickert cautioned.
RunDisney does not disclose the number of participants allowed for each race, which varies depending on factors such as location and route. “We are constantly evaluating,” Pickert noted, emphasizing the importance of safety and enjoyment for all runners.
For those still looking for a way to participate, reaching out to RunDisney charity partners can provide an entry in exchange for fundraising efforts. Registration fees can be paid via credit card, Disney Rewards card, or Disney gift card.
For additional questions and confirmation emails, participants are encouraged to reach out directly to RunDisney.
