Runners Prepare for Quad-City Times Bix 7 Amid Rain Forecast

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – Thousands of runners are set to participate in the 51st Quad-City Times Bix 7 race on Saturday, July 26, starting at 8 a.m. in downtown Davenport. The seven-mile race begins at the base of Brady Street Hill and features elite athletes among its participants.

Race registration is open online, with the Running Wild Sports & Fitness Expo acting as the official race headquarters. The expo will take place on Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the RiverCenter South Hall at 136 East 3rd Street.

Packet pickup and late registration are available during the expo hours, with limited pickup on race morning from 6 to 7:30 a.m. Participants are advised to arrive early to secure parking and to avoid delays.

The race organizers are closely monitoring weather conditions, as forecasts indicate heavy rain and thunderstorms could impact the race. Meteorologist Justin Schultz of the National Weather Service said, “We have a pretty high confidence storms will be in the area during the race.” This may lead to wet streets as runners take on the course lined with live bands and enthusiastic crowds.

In addition to the Bix 7, the Prairie Farms Quick Bix, a two-mile fun run or walk, will begin at the same time, allowing participants to decide between routes on the morning of the race.

Recent graduates from Davenport Central High School, Dylan Moeller and Carter Richter, are among the local runners hoping to finish ahead of elite runners for a chance to win $2,500 each from the event sponsor, Russell Group. Both have expressed their intent to donate any winnings to local causes.

The Bix 7 is known for its community atmosphere and festive post-race party in the Quad-City Times parking lot. With a mixture of excitement and concern over weather predictions, organizers encourage both participants and spectators to stay updated on conditions as race day approaches.