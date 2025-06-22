RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Features Strong Country Theme in Latest Episode

Los Angeles, California – RuPaul‘s Drag Race All Stars rebounded this week with a lively country music-themed episode, showcasing the queens’ talents in a format that emphasizes teamwork and strategy.

The episode opened with the queens quickly dividing into groups, a departure from the typical drama over point distribution. This week, each non-lipsyncing queen received a point, highlighting a competitive atmosphere as the season heads toward the semi-finals.

After a tribute to the film Clueless, the queens were tasked with creating two revenge anthems: ‘Key Your Car’ and ‘Trailer Hitch.’ While some queens excelled, others struggled with team dynamics. Alyssa, known for her provocative humor, attempted to secure a spot in ‘Trailer Hitch.’ However, many felt her reliance on sexual innuendos limited her performance.

Acid Betty emerged as a strategic thinker, anticipating challenges for her competitors and suggesting a plan to consolidate their points against the frontrunners. Her approach raised eyebrows but also sparked new dynamics among the contestants, as alliances began to form and shift.

The highlight of the episode was the ‘Hoedown Throwdown’ challenge, with most queens delivering strong performances. Cynthia surprised viewers with her vocal abilities, while Denali showcased her skills in choreography as she blended elements of country and modern performance.

The judges were particularly impressed with Acid’s unique style, blending her aesthetic with western elements, even as they critiqued others for their runway choices. With multiple performances standing out, the tension among the queens grew as they contended for a spot in the semi-finals.

As the episode concluded, Ginger Minj secured her place for the next round following two lip sync victories, but questions remained about the judges’ favoritism towards certain contestants. The episode’s outcome precipitated discussions about strategy, with Acid’s ideas promising to alter the course of the competition as the remaining queens prepare for their next challenges.