STAMFORD, Conn. — Rusev‘s return to WWE has failed to make a significant impact, according to a recent stock report from Cageside Seats. The former champion lost his first singles match since rejoining the company three months ago, falling to Sheamus during this week’s episode of Raw.

Rusev’s matches since his comeback have been limited, which some fans find disappointing. Observers note that his current gimmick does not resonate with the audience and lacks the charisma needed for a successful push amidst a crowded roster.

In a surprising turn, the group A-Town Down Under ended after a year of stagnant storytelling, highlighted by a backstage segment on Raw. Grayson Waller expressed relief to be free from his “dead weight” teammate, Theory, and immediately pursued a new direction with the New Day.

The absence of the once-prominent Theory from WWE programming has raised questions. After losing a gauntlet match on July 14, he has not been featured and may not appear at SummerSlam, further evidence of the lack of creative direction for him during this period.

On a more positive note, Karrion Kross is gaining traction on Raw as his ongoing feud with Sami Zayn features prominently on the upcoming SummerSlam card. Kross is reportedly gaining fan support, coinciding with rumors about his WWE contract status.

Kiana James also made her return to the spotlight on SmackDown, stepping into a managerial role for Women’s United States Champion Giulia. This position allows her to display her talking skills and engage audiences, ensuring she remains in the mix within the women’s division.

As SummerSlam approaches, storylines are heating up. One notable highlight is the comedic tension between AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio, which has effectively built anticipation for their Intercontinental title match, a key feature of WWE’s biggest summer event.

The changing fortunes of these Superstars illustrate the dynamic nature of WWE storytelling and the constant shifts in character trajectories.