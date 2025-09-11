Rushan Abbas Advocates for Uyghur Rights Amidst Ongoing Oppression

Dallas, Texas — Rushan Abbas, a prominent advocate for Uyghur rights, spoke out about her sister Gulshan‘s fate during the Asian Democracy Leaders Roundtable at the George W. Bush Institute on September 11, 2025. Abbas’s sister, a medical doctor, had always been a protector to her in Xinjiang, China, where abuse against Uyghurs has been described by some as genocide.

During the discussion, Abbas recalled Gulshan’s visit to the United States in 2016. Despite her family’s concern for her safety, Gulshan felt compelled to return to China to honor their parents. Abbas, aware of the dangers faced by Uyghurs, distanced herself from Gulshan after she publicly condemned the Chinese Communist Party’s crackdown on their people in 2017. “I couldn’t protect her,” Abbas said, her voice breaking.

The roundtable featured other freedom advocates from countries including Myanmar, China, and Afghanistan. Joseph Kim, a fellow advocate who escaped North Korea, emphasized the need for collaboration among those fighting against totalitarian regimes. He noted that authoritarian governments share resources and information, making it crucial for freedom advocates to unite.

Abbas shared her deeply troubling observations regarding the situation in Xinjiang, where it is estimated that over a million Uyghurs are held in what the Chinese government calls “re-education” camps. Reports indicate that Uyghur women face forced sterilizations and abortions, with their bodies serving as battlegrounds in this ongoing oppression.

Abbas highlighted the ethical implications of these acts, stating that “Uyghur women’s bodies are the battleground of this genocide.” Recently, details of the Chinese government’s construction of crematoria near these camps have further raised alarms.

Meanwhile, Afghan activist Metra Mehran discussed the plight of women in Afghanistan since the Taliban regained control, detailing the severe restrictions on their rights. She asserted that the subjugation of women is indicative of a larger societal illness, impacting the prospects for democracy and freedom.

Despite the grim realities discussed, Abbas and her fellow advocates reiterated the importance of solidarity in the fight for human rights. “Silence is the oxygen of tyranny,” Abbas stated, emphasizing that each voice contributes to the larger fight against oppression.

The meeting comes during a significant week, marking the anniversary of the September 11 attacks, reminding attendees that freedom struggles span across the globe.