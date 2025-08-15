Russell Advances in U.S. Amateur After Tough Match Play

Jacksonville, Florida – 16-year-old Russell from Jacksonville Beach rallied to win his second-round match and advance to the Sweet Sixteen of the U.S. Amateur match play on Aug. 14.

In a gripping contest at the Olympic Club Lake Course, Russell defeated Auburn sophomore Billy Davis 1-up. Showing impressive skill, Russell was three-up with four holes remaining. However, Davis, who is also Russell’s Junior Ryder Cup teammate, fought back by sinking birdies on the 15th and 16th holes, followed by a par on the par-5 17th hole.

Faced with mounting pressure, Russell responded by draining a crucial 15-footer for birdie on the 18th hole, securing his place in the next round. The putt, which had a slight right-to-left break, found the cup on its left edge, prompting a modest fist pump from Russell.

Later that day, Russell was set to face Mahanth Chirravuri from Chandler, Arizona, in the round of 16. Chirravuri is a senior at Pepperdine and won the West Coast Conference tournament title last year, boasting the fourth-highest stroke average in team history. Additionally, Chirravuri tied for ninth in the recent NCAA Championship and earned a spot on the All-NCAA team.

Chirravuri also had a strong second-round showing, defeating Oklahoma senior Jase Summy by a score of 3 and 2. Summy is recognized as a second-team All-SEC and second-team Ping All-American.