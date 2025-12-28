Russell Westbrook Makes History in Kings’ Loss to Blazers

SACRAMENTO, California — Russell Westbrook made history Saturday as the Sacramento Kings played against the Portland Trail Blazers. In a game that ended in a narrow 98-93 loss for the Kings, Westbrook reached a significant career milestone by surpassing Magic Johnson in career assists.

Just three minutes into the first quarter, Westbrook recorded his 10,142nd career assist. This achievement places him seventh on the NBA’s all-time assist list. Despite having played more than 300 additional games than Johnson, Westbrook’s skill as a passer continues to impress.

In addition to the historical name on the scoreboard, Westbrook achieved yet another milestone by becoming the 14th player in NBA history to collect 2,000 career steals. He is now among only two players who have ranked in the top 20 in steals, top 10 in points, and top 10 in assists, the other being LeBron James.

On the season, Westbrook averages 14.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 7.2 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. Saturday’s game showcased his value to the Kings, a team seeking improvement as they face trade rumors regarding key players like DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine.

For the Blazers, Shaedon Sharpe delivered a standout performance, highlighted by a spectacular dunk over Westbrook in the fourth quarter. Sharpe’s impressive athleticism helped secure Portland’s win, contributing significantly with 23 points, four rebounds, and three assists. This game marked the second victory of the season against Sacramento for the Blazers, improving their record to 12-16.

The Kings struggled throughout the game, now holding a disappointing 6-22 record this season. Despite Westbrook’s achievements, the team continues to search for answers as the season progresses.