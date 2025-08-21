Sports
Russell Westbrook Still Seeking NBA Opportunity Ahead of New Season
LOS ANGELES, CA — Veteran NBA guard Russell Westbrook remains without a team as the 2025-26 season approaches, despite a commendable performance last year with the Denver Nuggets. Westbrook averaged 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game over 75 regular-season appearances, helping the Nuggets reach the second round of the playoffs.
As he navigates free agency, several teams like the Sacramento Kings, Miami Heat, New York Knicks, and Milwaukee Bucks have been cited as potential destinations. Sources suggest it’s possible that Westbrook may enter the season unsigned. “If he does get signed, it would likely be to a minimum contract,” a source told Hoops Wire.
Westbrook’s ability to contribute has been questioned in recent years, but last season showed he still can impact winning basketball. Although he is not the explosive player he once was, his experience and versatility could benefit any team willing to give him a chance.
The Kings have been linked to Westbrook most prominently, with reports indicating mutual interest. However, the team’s crowded backcourt could complicate the signing. If they can clear a spot, Westbrook could provide a much-needed boost, offering energy off the bench as they pursue a playoff run.
Moreover, the Bucks could also be an attractive landing spot. They are seeking to enhance their backcourt and Westbrook could alleviate offensive stagnation when their star, Giannis Antetokounmpo, is off the floor. The Bucks need a seasoned player who can lead, create opportunities, and effectively support their scoring threats.
As the offseason progresses, Westbrook is determined to continue his NBA career. His future remains uncertain, but his recent performance suggests that he could still be a valuable asset for a team looking to make a playoff push.
