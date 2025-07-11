Russell Wilson Aims to Revive Giants in 2025 NFL Season

East Rutherford, NJ – Russell Wilson is gearing up for the 2025 NFL season with the New York Giants, after a challenging stint with the Denver Broncos and the Pittsburgh Steelers. At 36 years old, Wilson aims to bring his elite mindset and experience to rejuvenate one of the NFL’s least productive offenses.

Wilson had a rocky 2023 season with the Broncos, where high expectations crumbled into disappointing results. However, his 2024 campaign with the Steelers showed his potential to bounce back, completing 2,482 passing yards with 16 touchdowns and only five interceptions. His performance earned him a ninth Pro Bowl selection and turned many critics around, including ESPN’s Mike Greenberg, who admitted, “I just have to acknowledge that I was dead wrong. Russell Wilson is playing great.”

Earlier this month, Wilson shared insight into his rigorous recovery routine, emphasizing the importance of “prehab” on his Instagram account. He credits his physical therapist, Manuel, and a device called Indiba for helping him maintain his health while prolonging his career. Wilson stated, “For me, it’s been about the idea of prehab. Really, before anything ever happens, I make sure that I’m always working.”

This season, Wilson faces the challenge of leading a Giants offense that struggled significantly in 2024, ranking last in the league with 32nd in passing yards per game and 31st in total points scored. The team also set a modern-era NFL record for quarterback sacks with 85.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll expressed confidence in Wilson’s abilities, noting, “He makes good decisions with the football. He’s athletic… but certainly has the ability to use his legs and extend plays.” With Wilson’s track record of creating opportunities even under duress, the Giants hope he can turn their fortunes around.

If successful, Wilson could redefine his legacy while helping the Giants reclaim their offensive identity.