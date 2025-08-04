Russell Wilson Shares Special Brunch with Sons Before Football Season

Seattle, WA — NFL quarterback Russell Wilson took a break from his hectic training schedule to enjoy a Sunday brunch with his sons, Future and Win. The 36-year-old posted a heartfelt photo of the moment on social media, captioning it, “Sunday Brunch with my Boyz!”

The popular athlete, known for his impressive career with the Seattle Seahawks, has been spending quality time with his family during the offseason. Alongside his wife, recording artist Ciara, the couple celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary recently. Ciara shared beautiful moments from the family’s life, including their four kids: Future, 11, Sienna, 8, Win, 5, and baby Amora, 1.

As the football season approaches, Wilson has been preparing for the upcoming games, but took time off this Sunday for a special family outing. Ciara commented on Russell’s post, expressing her love for the family time, saying, “The best! My Boyz 💙.”

This brunch outing marks one of the last opportunities for the family to enjoy time together before the season starts, when the entire clan will cheer for Russell on game days. The bond between Wilson and his children, especially during these relaxed moments, showcases the importance of family in the midst of a challenging NFL season.