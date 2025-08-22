Russell Wilson’s Stepson Future Grows Up Alongside Giants Star

New York, NY — Russell Wilson‘s stepson, Future Zahir Wilburn, is rapidly growing up, as seen in a recent photo with Wilson and New York Giants receiver Malik Nabers.

At just 11 years old, Future is no longer the little boy fans remember; he has matured considerably and continues to share a close bond with his stepfather. Recently, Wilson posted a candid image on Instagram featuring Future and Nabers, captioned: ‘My Homies.’ This snapshot highlights the close connection Future maintains within a world filled with sports and stardom.

Future, whose biological father is rapper Future, has been in the public eye since he was a child, thanks to his mother Ciara. He frequently appears with Wilson at NFL events and on red carpets. With his growth, he now stands nearly eye-to-eye with professional athletes, showcasing a striking transformation.

Wilson emphasized the importance of family amid challenges on the field. As he competes to prove himself as the quarterback for the Giants, he stays committed to his blended family, which includes his children with Ciara: Sienna, 8, Win, 5, and Amora, 1.

Despite being booed at WWE SummerSlam with Future and Win, Wilson chose to focus on family moments. Meanwhile, Nabers, a rising star, is returning to practice after a minor back injury.

Living a positive family life is paramount for Wilson, who described Future as a ‘gift’ earlier this year. He believes in loving every child as if they are his own, ensuring that their upbringing remains unified.

Whether Wilson can address doubts surrounding his performance remains to be seen, but his commitment to family continues to solidify his legacy as both a father and athlete.