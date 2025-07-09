Russia Launches Massive Drone and Missile Attack on Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine — Russia unleashed a record number of drones and missiles on Ukraine overnight, heightening tensions amid a controversial U.S. military aid decision. Ukraine’s air force reported that over 740 projectiles were launched, causing significant damage in Lutsk, a city in western Ukraine located about 100 kilometers from the Polish border.

The aerial assault also targeted major cities including Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Dnipro. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the attacks, emphasizing the urgent need for effective air defense.

Despite Ukraine’s defense efforts, which successfully intercepted most drones and Iskander ballistic missiles, six of Russia’s latest Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles slipped past air defenses. Yurii Ihnat, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian air force, stressed that only U.S. Patriot missile systems are capable of intercepting Kinzhal missiles.

The shortage of Patriot systems has become critical, worsened by a recent decision by the U.S. to halt shipments of some air defense missiles to Ukraine. U.S. President Donald Trump announced intentions to resume weapon shipments after facing backlash over the suspension which involved Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and was based on a recommendation from Elbridge Colby, the Pentagon’s head policy chief.

“Putin is not treating human beings right. So we’re sending some defensive weapons, and I’ve approved that,” Trump stated on Tuesday while responding to inquiries about the shipment pause. When pressed on who had ordered the halt, Trump replied, “I don’t know. Why don’t you tell me?”