TEHRAN, Iran — On Sunday, Russia launched three Iranian communications satellites into orbit, marking the second such mission since July. The satellites, named Paya, Kowsar, and Zafar-2, were deployed from the Vostochny launchpad in eastern Russia and will orbit the Earth at an altitude of 500 kilometers (310 miles).

Paya, the heaviest satellite at 150 kilograms (330 pounds), is noted as Iran’s largest satellite deployed to date. Kowsar weighs in at 35 kilograms (77 pounds), while Zafar-2’s weight remains unspecified. These satellites are equipped to provide images with a resolution of up to 3 meters, useful for managing water resources, agriculture, and environmental monitoring.

Russian launches of Iranian satellites emphasize the strengthening ties between the two nations. In July, a Russian rocket successfully sent the Nahid-2 into orbit as part of their ongoing partnership.

Recently, Russia condemned Israeli and U.S. military strikes against Iran that occurred during a 12-day air conflict in June, which resulted in approximately 1,100 Iranian casualties, including military commanders and nuclear scientists. Iranian retaliatory strikes reportedly left 28 people dead in Israel.

The Iranian government has pursued a long-term agenda to enhance its space capabilities through satellite launches. However, U.S. officials argue that Iran’s satellite programs violate U.N. Security Council resolutions, urging Tehran to cease activities related to ballistic missile technology capable of delivering nuclear weapons. Diplomatic pressures continue following the expiration of U.N. sanctions related to these missile programs in 2023.