(MOSCOW, Russia) — High-level talks between U.S. officials and Russian President Vladimir Putin aimed at ending the war in Ukraine concluded without a breakthrough. U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, met with Putin in the Kremlin on Tuesday but were unable to find common ground, according to a Kremlin aide.

Yuri Ushakov, a foreign policy adviser to Putin, described the discussions as “very useful, constructive, and highly substantive,” but acknowledged that no compromise was reached. The European leaders have criticized Putin, claiming he feigned interest in peace, while Ukrainian officials continue to dismiss Russia’s demands, which include forgoing NATO aspirations and ceding territory.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has stated that Ukraine is preparing for discussions in the United States with Trump’s representatives. The head of Ukraine’s negotiating team, Rustem Umerov, will inform European leaders in Brussels of their progress ahead of these talks.

Putin indicated that some U.S. proposals from the discussions were accepted without providing specifics. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced that Russia is ready for repeated meetings with the U.S. to negotiate a peace deal but emphasized that there would be no significant concessions from their side.

The backdrop of these talks has heightened tensions, as Putin accused European leaders of attempting to sabotage a potential U.S.-proposed peace agreement. Analysts express skepticism about Moscow‘s willingness to consider meaningful compromises, noting that Putin’s core demands remain unchanged.

The ongoing conflict has resulted in significant territorial control shifts, with Russian forces gaining ground in Ukraine. Despite declarations of peace efforts, military operations and strategic positioning indicate that tensions remain high, and the potential for escalation persists. Observers caution that without substantial changes to the negotiation stance from both sides, the likelihood of achieving a peace agreement remains slim.