Russian Drone Crashes in Polish Cornfield, Defense Minister Calls it a Provocation

OSINY, Poland, Aug 20 (AP) – A Russian drone crashed and exploded in a cornfield in Osiny, eastern Poland, early Wednesday, prompting strong condemnation from Polish officials.

The incident occurred just after midnight, about 100 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz labeled the crash a provocation, occurring amid ongoing peace talks regarding the war in Ukraine.

Local resident Pawel Sudowski described the explosion, saying, “It exploded so loudly that the whole house simply shook.” The blast shattered windows in several nearby homes, but no injuries were reported.

Polish authorities responded quickly, with reports of the crash coming in around 2 a.m. Investigators found burnt metal and plastic debris scattered in a roughly 10-meter diameter area. The military indicated the drone may have been designed to self-destruct and possibly featured a Chinese engine.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Pawel Wronski confirmed that experts suggested the drone resembled an Iranian-manufactured Shahed model, often used by Russia. He noted that Poland had remained on high alert for airspace incursions since a Ukrainian missile struck Polish territory in 2022.

In a statement, Kosiniak-Kamysz said, “Russia is provoking us once again,” emphasizing the gravity of the situation as negotiations for peace continue. He confirmed that an official protest would be lodged against the violation of Polish airspace.

Poland’s Armed Forces confirmed no airspace violations were detected from neighboring countries during the night. Investigators from both civilian and military agencies are currently examining the crash site to determine further details surrounding the drone’s fall.

This incident underscores ongoing tensions in the region as NATO countries face repeated provocations from Russia, according to Kosiniak-Kamysz. “We are dealing with it in a crucial moment when discussions about peace in Ukraine are underway,” he said.