WARSAW, Poland — The temporary Russian chargé d’affaires in Poland, Andrei Ordasz, dismissed accusations of Russian drones invading Polish airspace, calling them “baseless” and arguing there is no evidence linking the drones to Russia. This remark came during an interview with state news agency RIA Novosti.

The Polish government reported the first airspace violation at approximately 11:30 PM on Tuesday, September 9, and the last at around 6:30 AM the following morning. Prime Minister Donald Tusk addressed the matter in a session of the Polish Parliament, noting that drone debris was discovered in Czosnówka, Wohyń, Krzywowierzba-Kolonia, Mniszków, Wyrki, and Cześniki.

Despite the denials from the Russian diplomat, Polish officials have launched a significant military response. Polish Air Force jets were deployed to intercept drones, leading to the downing of several aircraft, with remnants falling in various locations, including the Lublin and Łódź regions. Tusk confirmed the downing of a drone that crashed in the vicinity of Cześniki.

Residents from Cześniki described hearing military aircraft and the echo of explosions during the interception. “There was one shot, and then it was over,” one resident recounted.

By 11 AM, authorities confirmed discovering debris from seven drones and an unidentified missile. Karolina Gałecka, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior, stated that, apart from damages to buildings, one car was also reported damaged.

The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces indicated that multiple violations occurred simultaneously amid ongoing Russian attacks on Ukraine, raising concerns about Poland’s air defense capabilities.

Deputy Prime Minister Włodzimierz Kosiniak-Kamysz reassured citizens that the situation is under control and emphasized coordinated military efforts with NATO allies, highlighting the alliance’s commitment to Poland’s security.

Tusk’s remarks echoed sentiments on the international stage, with NATO officials acknowledging the prompt and decisive response to the airspace violations, asserting readiness for further threats.

NATO operates alongside Polish forces as monitoring of the situation remains ongoing. Polish defense officials assure that the air defense systems have returned to standard operations following the heightened alert.

This incident has escalated tensions, bringing calls for solidarity among NATO nations and drawing international attention to the precarious security situation in Eastern Europe due to ongoing conflict in Ukraine.