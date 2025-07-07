News
Russian Former Transport Minister Dies by Suicide Hours After Dismissal
Moscow, Russia – Roman Starovoit, the former Russian Transport Minister, died by suicide on July 7, 2025, shortly after President Vladimir Putin dismissed him from his position. Officials reported that Starovoit’s body was found in a car in Odintsovo, a suburb of Moscow, with a gunshot wound.
The official Kremlin website published the decree dismissing Starovoit earlier that day. His deputy, Andrey Nikitin, has been appointed as acting minister. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov declined to specify the reasons behind Starovoit’s removal, stating that it was not due to a “lack of trust.”
Starovoit was appointed as the transport minister in May 2024, having previously served as the governor of the Kursk region. His tenure as governor faced scrutiny for security failures, particularly pertaining to the region’s defenses during heightened tensions with Ukraine.
The dismissal of Starovoit occurred amidst significant disruptions to air travel across Russia, with the Federal Agency for Air Transport reporting over 480 flight cancellations, 88 diversions, and nearly 2,000 delays over the weekend. The disruptions were attributed to “external interference,” although Russian Defense Ministry officials stated that more than 400 Ukrainian drone strikes were intercepted during this time.
Starovoit’s death has raised many questions regarding the circumstances leading up to his dismissal and the ongoing chaos in the transportation sector, affected by the war with Ukraine and subsequent sanctions. This incident illustrates the precarious situation faced by officials in Russia amid ongoing military conflicts and internal challenges.
The Investigative Committee of Russia is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding Starovoit’s death, with suicide being the primary theory at this time.
