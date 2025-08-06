Russian Influencer Mariana Vasiuc Injured in Viral Stiletto Challenge Attempt

Yekaterinburg, Russia – Russian influencer Mariana Vasiuc sustained a back injury while attempting the viral stiletto challenge, a trend inspired by Nicki Minaj‘s music video for ‘High School.’ The incident occurred shortly after Vasiuc gave birth.

In a video posted on Instagram, Vasiuc, 32, was seen balancing on a tub of baby formula placed on a saucepan atop her kitchen counter while wearing high heels. Despite initially maintaining her balance, she slipped and fell backward, leading to a compression flexion fracture in her spine.

Vasiuc shared her experience on social media, stating, ‘I decided to start blogging, the first content shooting – and here I am leaving the doctor diagnosed with a Th9 compression bending uncomplicated fracture of the body.’ She expressed a mixture of irony and humor about her situation, saying, ‘The irony? Karma? Or just life, which always tests our strength at the most unexpected moment.’

The stiletto challenge has gained immense popularity on TikTok, with participants attempting to balance on various objects while wearing heels. Other viral attempts include balancing on bottles and traffic cones.

Despite her injury, Vasiuc noted that her newfound fame brought her unexpected attention. ‘Because of one video, which was unsuccessfully filmed, I woke up a popular person,’ she wrote. She reassured her followers that she and her newborn are doing fine, mentioning that they have help at home.

Vasiuc’s accident highlights the risks of such challenges. It serves as a reminder that not all viral trends may be safe, prompting TikTok to issue warnings about participating in similar activities.