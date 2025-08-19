Russian Journalist Questions Trump’s Peace Deal Terms

LOS ANGELES, USA — Tikhon Dzyadko, an exiled Russian journalist, voiced concerns on Fox News regarding President Donald Trump’s approach to a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.

Dzyadko, the editor-in-chief of TV Rain, discussed the issue during an interview with Will Cain on Monday evening. He suggested that Trump is echoing Russian President Vladimir Putin’s narratives in his discussions about the conflict.

“If you just can’t trust Putin, are you backing yourself into, well, it must be all-out war and complete surrender?” Cain asked Dzyadko, who left Russia in 2023 after the government branded TV Rain an “undesirable organization.”

Dzyadko referred to Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 as an example of Putin’s unreliability, pointing out that the invasion violated the 1994 Budapest memorandum. He expressed skepticism about any peace agreement that could depend on Putin’s compliance.

During their conversation, Dzyadko argued that Trump’s recent meeting with both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signified a troubling shift. “What Donald Trump is now proposing, he’s proposing what Putin proposes,” he stated. “This is the meeting in the White House today is a meeting between Zelensky and Donald Trump, but at the same time, it is a meeting between Zelensky and Putin because Trump changed his agenda after the meeting on Alaska with Putin.”

Quote from Dzyadko reveals his deep-rooted concerns: “Maybe there could be another way. I’m not a politician, but what I see now, I see that this is a bad road.”

Cain, responding to Dzyadko, maintained hope that diplomatic efforts would progress, stating, “A deal for peace requires a compromise between the parties. I can assure you that Ukraine won’t accept one that they don’t think is a compromise.”

As discussions around peace continue, the outlook among commentators like Dzyadko remains cautious.