Politics
Russian Journalist Questions Trump’s Peace Deal Terms
LOS ANGELES, USA — Tikhon Dzyadko, an exiled Russian journalist, voiced concerns on Fox News regarding President Donald Trump’s approach to a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.
Dzyadko, the editor-in-chief of TV Rain, discussed the issue during an interview with Will Cain on Monday evening. He suggested that Trump is echoing Russian President Vladimir Putin’s narratives in his discussions about the conflict.
“If you just can’t trust Putin, are you backing yourself into, well, it must be all-out war and complete surrender?” Cain asked Dzyadko, who left Russia in 2023 after the government branded TV Rain an “undesirable organization.”
Dzyadko referred to Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 as an example of Putin’s unreliability, pointing out that the invasion violated the 1994 Budapest memorandum. He expressed skepticism about any peace agreement that could depend on Putin’s compliance.
During their conversation, Dzyadko argued that Trump’s recent meeting with both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signified a troubling shift. “What Donald Trump is now proposing, he’s proposing what Putin proposes,” he stated. “This is the meeting in the White House today is a meeting between Zelensky and Donald Trump, but at the same time, it is a meeting between Zelensky and Putin because Trump changed his agenda after the meeting on Alaska with Putin.”
Quote from Dzyadko reveals his deep-rooted concerns: “Maybe there could be another way. I’m not a politician, but what I see now, I see that this is a bad road.”
Cain, responding to Dzyadko, maintained hope that diplomatic efforts would progress, stating, “A deal for peace requires a compromise between the parties. I can assure you that Ukraine won’t accept one that they don’t think is a compromise.”
As discussions around peace continue, the outlook among commentators like Dzyadko remains cautious.
Recent Posts
- Carlos Alcaraz Claims Cincinnati Open After Jannik Sinner Retires
- Review: Andaz Prague Offers Luxury and Comfort in Historic Hotel
- Nvidia Set for Big Earnings Report Amid AI Growth
- US ETF Industry Reaches Record $11.81 Trillion in Assets
- Gold Prices Climb Ahead of Fed Meeting and Jackson Hole Economic Symposium
- Dijon Duenas Expands Musical Horizons with New Album ‘Baby’
- Reddit Stock Surges 128% Amid Strong AI Engagement and Record Revenue Growth
- Ben Griffin’s Unusual Creatine Incident Shakes BMW Championship Start
- Palantir Shares Plunge Amid Valuation Concerns and Market Rotation
- New York Times Strands Puzzle Challenges Players with Currency Theme
- Trump Claims He Ended Six Wars Amid Peace Talks
- Kansas State Faces Iowa State in Dublin College Football Showdown
- Red Sox Fall to Orioles 4-3 in Extra Innings at Fenway Park
- Keeneland Reschedules Fall Meet Ticket Sales Due to Technical Issues
- Trump Praises Engagement of Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity on Morning Show
- Oasis Reunion Tour Leaves Noel Gallagher Speechless
- Angela Bassett Celebrates 67th Birthday with Family and Dance
- Phreesia Earns Spots on Capterra Shortlist for 2025
- Rain Chances Increase as North Texas Faces Record Heat
- Gavin Adcock’s Reckless Driving Charges Dismissed in Court