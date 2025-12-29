Rutgers Men’s Basketball Faces Delaware State in Final Non-Conference Game

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Rutgers men’s basketball is set to face Delaware State in their final non-conference game on Monday, December 29, at 7 p.m. The match will take place at Jersey Mike's Arena and will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

The Scarlet Knights are coming off a nail-biting victory against Penn, where they won 70-69. Junior guard Jaden Francis scored a career-high 34 points, including the game-winning three-pointer. Francis also earned Big Ten Co-Player of the Week honors for his performance, marking an impressive 15-of-19 at the free throw line during the game.

In this promising season thus far, Rutgers has an overall record of 6-4 against non-league opponents. However, they faced tough competition recently, including losses to top-ranked teams like No. 1 Purdue and No. 2 Michigan. Coach Steve Pikiell‘s squad is expected to leverage their size and skill advantages against Delaware State, who currently holds a 5-9 record.

Delaware State, under the leadership of head coach Stan Waterman, is struggling this season, with all of their wins coming against non-Division I opponents. Their best player, sophomore Ponce James, averages 13.7 points per game, alongside 2.2 steals. The Hornets hope to turn their luck around as they face a formidable Rutgers team.

The historical matchup shows Rutgers has a strong record against Delaware State, defeating them in all four previous encounters between 1997 and 2008. With this game, the Knights have a chance to build momentum as they transition back to Big Ten play.

Following this non-conference contest, Rutgers will prepare for conference games against Ohio State and Oregon on January 2 and January 5, respectively. With high hopes, the Scarlet Knights aim to solidify their game plan before diving into the challenges of their Big Ten schedule.