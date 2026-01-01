Sports
Rutgers Women’s Basketball Hosts Wisconsin in Big Ten Matchup
PISCATAWAY, N.J. – The Rutgers women’s basketball team (8-5, 0-2 B1G) will kick off 2026 by continuing its Big Ten schedule against Wisconsin (9-4, 1-1) on Thursday, January 1, at 2 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed on B1G+ and fans can also listen via FOX Sports New Jersey.
Last time out, the Scarlet Knights faced No. 24 Michigan State and lost a close game, 70-64, on December 28. Rutgers’ standout player, Imani Lester, led the team with 16 points. This match featured 10 lead changes and three ties, exemplifying the competitive nature of the contest.
This season has also seen players reach significant milestones. Faith Ivey recently achieved her 500th career assist during the game against Michigan State, placing her among the top 10 active players nationally with 502 assists.
The Scarlet Knights have had notable performances this season, including several players scoring in double digits during recent games. Coach Coquese Washington also celebrated her 250th career win on December 20 with a victory against Lafayette, marking a milestone for the program.
Wisconsin comes into this game after a tough loss to No. 7 Maryland, resulting in a final score of 97-59. Destiny Howell has been a premier player for the Badgers, leading the team with an average of 12.8 points per game.
As the Scarlet Knights prepare for this Big Ten matchup, they will look to leverage their home advantage. They hold an impressive record of 8-2 in home games this season.
Both teams are set to clash at Jersey Mike’s Arena, with Rutgers aiming to secure their first conference win of the season.
