Ruth Chepngetich Provisionally Suspended for Doping Violation

MONACO (AP) — Ruth Chepngetich, the women’s marathon world record-holder, was provisionally suspended on Thursday after testing positive for a banned substance.

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) announced that Chepngetich tested positive for hydrochlorothiazide, a diuretic and masking agent, during a sample collected on March 14, 2025. The 30-year-old athlete chose to accept a voluntary suspension while the AIU’s investigation continues.

Chepngetich set the world record at the Chicago Marathon last October, finishing in 2 hours, 9 minutes, and 56 seconds — nearly two minutes faster than the previous record. This was her third victory at the event. She also won the marathon at the 2019 World Championships in Qatar, which began at midnight to avoid extreme heat.

Brett Clothier, an AIU official, stated that Chepngetich cooperated with the investigation and was interviewed in person in Kenya in April. The AIU has not provided a timeline for any potential disciplinary proceedings against her.

The AIU revealed that Chepngetich’s urine sample showed a level of hydrochlorothiazide at 3,800 ng/ml, significantly exceeding the allowed limit of 20 ng/ml. Clothier mentioned that provisional suspensions are not mandatory for diuretic violations but noted Chepngetich’s decision to opt for one.

Chepngetich has faced challenges this year, withdrawing from the London Marathon, saying she was not mentally or physically prepared to race. She also competed in one event in 2025, clocking 1:06:20 at the Lisbon Half Marathon just five days before her positive test.

Chepngetich may have her case heard by a Disciplinary Tribunal in due course.