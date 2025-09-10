Ruth Paine, Woman Linked to JFK Assassination, Dies at 92

DALLAS – Ruth Paine, known for her connection to Lee Harvey Oswald and his family, died on Sunday at a senior living facility in Santa Rosa, California. Her daughter, Tamarin Laurel-Paine, confirmed her passing at the age of 92.

Paine’s home in Irving, Texas, was where Oswald’s wife and children stayed during the fall of 1963, just before President John F. Kennedy‘s assassination. Oswald spent the night before the tragic event at Paine’s house and retrieved his rifle from the garage before heading to work.

Laurel-Paine spoke about her mother’s willingness to share her experience, saying, “She had adopted the notion that she was just there to be witness to what she knew of history and she would do it for any serious inquiry.”

Thomas Mallon, author of “Mrs. Paine’s Garage,” praised Paine’s commitment to truth. He noted, “She really put up with a lot of preposterous notions that people had” about her involvement, which she handled with grace.

The assassination took place as Kennedy’s motorcade passed the Texas School Book Depository, where police later arrested Oswald, who was believed to have shot the President from the sixth floor.

Paine had befriended Marina Oswald earlier that year. The arrangement provided support for the struggling family and allowed Paine to practice her Russian language skills.

The day before the assassination, Oswald made an unexpected visit to Paine’s home, seeking to reconcile with his wife after an argument. He suggested they reunite, but Marina chose to stay with Paine over the holidays.

Oswald reportedly carried a brown paper package holding a disassembled rifle, which had been stashed in Paine’s garage without her knowledge. Mallon confirmed Paine’s ignorance of the weapon’s presence, stating, “She had no idea, Ruth, that the gun was in her garage, and no idea what was going to come.”

Mallon also noted that while the assassination profoundly affected Paine’s life, she was determined not to let it control her. She believed Oswald acted alone.

After the assassination, Paine worked as the principal of a small private Quaker school before becoming a school psychologist in Florida. She later moved to California, where she lived until her death. In 2013, to mark the 50th anniversary of Kennedy’s assassination, her former home was recreated to reflect its 1963 appearance.