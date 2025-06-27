Rwanda, DRC Sign US-Brokered Peace Deal After Years of Conflict

Washington, D.C. — Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) finalized a peace agreement on Friday, aiming to end a prolonged conflict that has caused immense suffering in the region.

The deal, signed at the U.S. State Department, involves commitments for the “disengagement, disarmament, and conditional integration” of armed groups operating in Eastern DRC. U.S. President Donald Trump called the agreement a “glorious triumph” and expressed hope for a new chapter of peace and opportunity for the entire region.

At the signing ceremony, Trump was joined by Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who emphasized the deal as a significant diplomatic breakthrough for both nations. Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi, who described it as the most important diplomatic move in over 30 years, hopes it will help stabilize the resource-rich eastern regions of his country.

The recent escalation of conflict included significant offensives by M23 rebels, who seized control of strategic cities like Goma and Bukavu. Thousands of deaths and widespread displacement of civilians have been reported as a result of the violence.

Despite the peace agreement, concerns remain about the timeliness and reliability of troop withdrawals and long-term stability. A day before the signing, Rwandan Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe stated that terms regarding troop withdrawal did not appear in the final document, leading to confusion.

According to the DRC, the peace deal includes provisions for the return of refugees and internally displaced persons. Yet, the absence of clear details has led to skepticism regarding effective implementation.

Both Rwanda and the DRC have accused each other of backing various militant groups, complicating relations further. The agreement’s success may hinge on not only the withdrawal of Rwandan forces but also the handling of groups like the FDLR, which Rwanda views as a threat.

Analysts express caution about the peace deal, voicing concerns that U.S. interests in DRC’s minerals could overshadow genuine efforts for stability and justice. They warn that relying on foreign powers may perpetuate a cycle of exploitation, a historical issue for the region.

As details of this agreement unfold, many in the region remain hopeful yet wary that this peace deal will finally lead to lasting change.