U.S. and Rwanda Reach Deal on Migrant Deportations

WASHINGTON, Aug. 4 (Reuters) – The United States and Rwanda have entered an agreement where Rwanda will accept up to 250 migrants deported from the U.S., according to statements from Rwandan officials. This deal comes as the Trump administration continues its strict immigration policies.

The agreement was signed by U.S. and Rwandan officials in Kigali in June, an official revealed under the condition of anonymity. The U.S. has already sent a preliminary list of 10 individuals for vetting.

Yolande Makolo, spokesperson for the Rwandan government, emphasized Rwanda’s commitment to reintegration and rehabilitation, stating, ‘Rwanda has agreed with the United States to accept up to 250 migrants, in part because nearly every Rwandan family has experienced the hardships of displacement.’

The resettled individuals will have access to workforce training, healthcare, and accommodation to help them start anew in Rwanda. The goal is to enable them to contribute to one of the fastest-growing economies globally over the past decade.

While the White House and the State Department have not commented on the agreement yet, discussions about potential arrangements for deported migrants have been ongoing. President Trump aims to increase deportations of undocumented immigrants, often targeting those with criminal convictions.

Rwanda has been promoted as a possible destination for migrants, despite criticism from human rights organizations regarding the country’s record on fundamental rights.

Additionally, the U.S. has explored third-country deportations to various regions, including South Sudan and Eswatini, in an effort to manage its immigration pressures. This agreement with Rwanda marks another step in these initiatives.

Notably, Rwanda will review each individual proposed for resettlement and will not accept those currently serving prison sentences or who have active criminal cases against them. Importantly, no child sex offenders will be included in this arrangement.

The U.S. and Rwanda may agree to extend the arrangement beyond 250 individuals by mutual consent, further indicating the evolving nature of international immigration policies.