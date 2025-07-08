Ryan Alpert Appointed Georgia Tech’s New Athletic Director

ATLANTA, Georgia — Georgia Tech has appointed Ryan Alpert as its new vice president and director of athletics. The announcement was made on July 8, 2025.

Alpert, who has extensive experience in collegiate athletics, will officially begin his new role later this month. Previously, he served as the senior deputy athletics director and chief revenue officer at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, where he contributed to significant successes in various sports.

“Today’s announcement reflects Georgia Tech’s commitment to enhancing our athletic programs to match our academic profile,” said Georgia Tech President Ángel Cabrera. “Ryan Alpert is a dynamic leader who knows how to build a successful culture on solid financial ground. We are eager to welcome him to our community.”

During his tenure at Tennessee, Alpert played a pivotal role in the athletics department’s rise to national recognition. He was instrumental in the Volunteers achieving their highest-ever finish in the Learfield Directors’ Cup and securing three consecutive SEC All-Sports Championships. Under his leadership, Tennessee Athletics saw annual revenue soar by over $100 million since 2022.

In the fiscal year 2024, the Tennessee athletics department produced a record $228 million in operating revenue, raising nearly $140 million through the Tennessee Fund alone. Additionally, Alpert led the Neyland Entertainment District initiative, enhancing the game day experiences at Neyland Stadium.

“I am incredibly grateful for this opportunity,” Alpert said. “Georgia Tech’s visionary leadership and commitment to excellence create a strong foundation for the future. I am excited to work with this community and achieve great things together.”

Alpert has previously held leadership positions at the University of Missouri and Florida Atlantic University, leading fundraising efforts and strategic initiatives at both institutions. He completed his bachelor’s degree at the University of South Carolina and holds a master’s degree from the University of Memphis. Alpert and his wife, Rebecca, have two daughters.

A formal introduction and press conference are scheduled for July 16 at McCamish Pavilion, with further details forthcoming.