Ryan Blaney Prepares for Fatherhood During NASCAR Season

Chicago, IL — Ryan Blaney, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Champion, is on a personal journey that extends beyond the racetrack. Entering the Grant Park 165 race this past Sunday, Blaney is preparing for fatherhood as he and his wife, Gianna Tulio, are expecting their first child, a boy, due this winter.

The couple celebrated the news on July 4, revealing the gender in a festive fireworks display that featured blue explosions. Blaney, who drives for Team Penske, has redirected his focus from the high-speed chaos of street racing to the even greater challenge of becoming a parent.

In his preparation for impending fatherhood, Blaney is seeking advice from fellow NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace, who welcomed his son, Becks Hayden, last September. Their camaraderie, built over years of shared experiences, has now evolved into discussions about diaper changes and sleepless nights.

“I ask him all the time,” Blaney said about Wallace’s parenting tips. “I see it firsthand, being over at his place and flying together. Watching Becks grow up has been kind of neat.”

Wallace also acknowledged the challenges Blaney’s wife, Gianna, is facing during her pregnancy. “I’ve known for a while. Gianna has been going through a little rough patch just from the sickness,” he noted. “It’s crazy how everybody’s different through their pregnancies.”

Gianna has shared her struggles with Hyperemesis Gravidarum, a condition causing severe nausea and vomiting during pregnancy. She recalled an incident where she felt sick after visiting McDonald’s, resulting in an embarrassing situation that included a leaking box in the parking lot.

Despite these challenges, Blaney is grateful for the timing of their due date, which coincides with the offseason. “We’re [due] in the winter, so that takes a lot of stress off,” he said, feeling fortunate about the timing. “Hopefully, it all goes to plan, and we can be kind of settled into the offseason by the time that the little one comes.”

Blaney’s racing lineage includes his father, Dave, a former Cup Series driver, and his sister’s children who have made his parents experienced grandparents. However, this baby will be the first grandchild for Gianna’s family, adding to the excitement on both sides.

As he competes in the second half of the racing season, Blaney is balancing his responsibilities on the track with the anticipation of becoming a father. The Blaney household is filled with excitement as they await the arrival of baby Blaney.