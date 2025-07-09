Entertainment
Ryan Castro Explores Curaçao Ahead of World Tour Launch
WILLEMSTAD, Curaçao – Colombian reggaeton artist Ryan Castro reflects on his roots during a recent visit to Curaçao, a place he considers integral to his life and career.
In a video interview with Billboard, Castro, known for his debut album ‘El Cantante del Ghetto,’ expressed his excitement about being back on the island where he has family and friends. Castro’s mother and siblings live in Curaçao, making it a regular stop for him when he creates music or seeks relaxation.
“It’s a beautiful day. I’m really enjoying being here,” Castro said. “Almost every time I’m in Curaçao, I come to a restaurant called Perla del Mar. It was a place where I used to work, and being here brings back happy memories.”
Castro is preparing to launch his first world tour, the 2025 Sendé World Tour, starting on August 7 in Vancouver, Canada. He will perform over 27 cities, including major stops in New York, Paris, and Madrid. The tour represents his most extensive headlining effort to date.
His recent album ‘SENDÉ’ debuted in the Top 10 of Spotify’s “Top Albums Global Debut” chart in May 2025. The project showcases Castro’s artistic evolution, influenced by the rich musical heritage of Curaçao, where he merged island rhythms with reggaeton. “I decided to experiment with other things and nourish myself with other music and cultures,” he explained to Rolling Stone.
Fans can look forward to experiencing Castro’s vibrant live performances, reflecting the energy and cultural depth that the artist embodies.
