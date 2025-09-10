Ryan Clark Apologizes Amid Controversial Exchange with Peter Schrager

New York, NY – Ryan Clark issued an apology late Friday after a tense exchange with colleague Peter Schrager earlier that day. The incident happened during ESPN‘s morning program “Get Up,” in which Clark dismissed Schrager’s insights on the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles, questioning his expertise due to lack of NFL playing experience.

“The thing is this, though. And we shouldn’t do this on TV. So, I apologize if people think this is rude — that’s the non-player in you,” Clark stated during the broadcast.

Schrager defended himself, responding, “I can come in, as three ex-players are saying one thing, and give an alternative that maybe CeeDee Lamb did play well.” This disagreement reportedly continued off the air, creating a distraction for the network throughout the weekend.

Sources indicate that Clark’s remarks struck many as disrespectful, which led to broader discussions around his conduct on air. This incident adds to a pattern of behavior. Just three months ago, Clark faced backlash for comments he made about Robert Griffin III‘s marriage.

Critics have pointed out that Clark’s approach often veers into personal territory. His previous remarks about notable figures, such as calling Aaron Rodgers a “fraud,” and his refusal to share a set with Sage Steele due to her political views, have damaged his reputation inside ESPN.

Despite controversies, Clark remains with the network, leading some to speculate about the reluctance of ESPN’s leadership to take action. Executives Jimmy Pitaro, Burke Magnus, and Dave Roberts were specifically mentioned in discussions about management’s lack of discipline surrounding Clark.

Many at ESPN reportedly feel uncomfortable working alongside Clark, viewing his behavior as unprofessional and lacking impulse control. As conversations about his future with the network continue, it raises the question of how ESPN will address these ongoing concerns.

“It’s time for ESPN to move on from Ryan Clark,” one insider remarked, emphasizing the need for change in light of recent events.