Ryan Clark’s Awkward Encounter with Aaron Rodgers at Steelers Training Camp

PITTSBURGH — Former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Ryan Clark encountered a chilly moment with new quarterback Aaron Rodgers during a recent training camp visit. Clark, who hosts the podcast The Pivot, had hoped to interview Rodgers, but the quarterback declined the request.

Speaking on his podcast, Clark explained that he wanted to welcome Rodgers to Steeler Nation and discuss his career. Despite his intention, Rodgers chose not to acknowledge Clark when they crossed paths at camp. “I have nothing against dude, he’s fine. I wanted to sit with him. I didn’t want to have a conversation about that. I wanted to talk about his career,” Clark said.

Clark recounted how, as he arrived at the facility, he saw Rodgers speaking with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. He greeted some players, but Rodgers looked at him and remained silent. “It’s rude not to say hello, in my opinion,” Clark remarked. “He didn’t say anything to me.”

Despite the quiet moment, Clark stated that he respected Rodgers for being genuine. “I respected it because he was like, ‘I’m not gonna be fake.’ For whatever he feels, he’s not someone that I fool with in that way,” Clark said.

Clark, who won a Super Bowl with the Steelers, previously made headlines for criticizing Rodgers during his stint with the New York Jets. However, he acknowledged that this directness showed authenticity. “It set the tone that you and I don’t talk. But I did get a good chuckle out of it,” he added.

The Steelers are set to begin their season on September 7 against the Jets, building anticipation for Rodgers’ performance with his new team. As for Clark, he remains a keen observer, ready to share his thoughts throughout the upcoming season.