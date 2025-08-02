Ryan Clark and Cam Newton Clash Over Jalen Hurts Ranking

NEW YORK, NY — ESPN analyst Ryan Clark and former NFL star Cam Newton have found themselves in a heated online exchange over Newton’s comments about Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. The debate ignited last week when Newton, the 2015 NFL MVP, omitted Hurts from his top 10 list of quarterbacks.

Clark criticized Newton’s ranking on ESPN’s ‘Get Up’ and ‘First Take’, expressing disbelief that Hurts, who led the Eagles to a Super Bowl victory, was overlooked. Newton quickly responded, accusing Clark of attacking him personally rather than engaging with his argument about Hurts.

In an effort to soothe tensions, Clark later posted a video on social media, emphasizing the need to honor both Hurts and Newton’s accomplishments in the NFL. ‘Let’s put some respect on Cam’s name,’ Clark said. He articulated that the conversation shifted from evaluating Hurts to focusing on Newton’s past performance, which he felt was a distraction from the original debate.

Clark argued, ‘Cam was a generational talent at Auburn and took a mediocre NFL team to the Super Bowl. He shouldn’t need to justify his opinions based on past accolades.’ The video prompted mixed reactions online, with many fans criticizing Clark for backtracking on his initial statements. One user remarked, ‘Someone needs to take away your Twitter,’ referring to Clark’s perceived shift in stance.

Clark outlined his rankings of the top quarterbacks entering the 2025 season, which included players such as Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs. He stated, ‘Our job is to elevate the game and bring people together.’ Meanwhile, Hurts continues to garner recognition as a talented leader in the league.