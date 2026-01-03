Ryan Clark Predicts Major Changes for Steelers and Giants in 2026

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Ryan Clark, former Pittsburgh Steelers safety and ESPN analyst, has stirred the NFL community with bold predictions for the upcoming season. Speaking on ESPN’s ‘Get Up,’ Clark suggested that after 19 seasons, head coach Mike Tomlin may part ways with the Steelers, potentially taking the helm with the New York Giants.

Clark expressed, “Mike Tomlin leads the Giants to the Playoffs,” highlighting a significant potential shift in both coaching careers. He remarked that he does not anticipate a firing or trade, but rather a mutual decision between Tomlin and the Steelers after their upcoming game against the Baltimore Ravens.

“A divorce after 19 seasons. Mutual parting of ways after they lose to the Ravens this weekend,” Clark said, indicating that both Tomlin and the organization might recognize the need for change. While sources within the Steelers organization have reported that they have no plans to let Tomlin go, frustration over the team’s playoff performance is growing.

Despite the Steelers’ respect for Tomlin’s past successes, challenges loom as key players like T.J. Watt and Cam Heyward approach the twilight of their careers. The dilemma arises whether the Steelers should keep Tomlin for a rebuild, a question that may lead Tomlin to consider an offer from the Giants.

Clark’s prediction aligns with the Giants’ current trajectory, which includes promising young talent and a potentially favorable environment for a new head coach. With a rookie quarterback and a solid draft strategy, Clark suggests Tomlin could view the Giants as a more appealing opportunity.

As NFL fans watch the situation unfold, the prospect of Mike Tomlin coaching the New York Giants continues to spark conversation around the league, emphasizing the dynamic nature of coaching positions in professional football.