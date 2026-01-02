Ryan Clark Reveals Insights on Lane Kiffin’s Move to LSU

Baton Rouge, LA – Ryan Clark, an ESPN analyst and LSU alum, shared his thoughts this week on Lane Kiffin‘s recent move to become the head coach of the LSU Tigers. Kiffin, who left Ole Miss after six seasons, officially joined LSU on November 30, during a transformative time for the program.

During an interview, Clark expressed that he had prior knowledge of Kiffin’s hiring well before it was public. “Let’s just say I knew Lane was gonna be our head coach a long time before the rest of the world,” Clark stated. He had been in regular communication with Kiffin throughout the hiring process after Brian Kelly was fired.

Clark, who played for LSU from 1998 to 2001, believes Kiffin is the ideal fit for the Tigers. He described his ongoing interactions with Kiffin, revealing they often discuss matters related to the team in various group chats with former players. “I would probably say once the process started, there wasn’t a day I don’t have a text with Lane Kiffin,” Clark noted.

Upon arriving in Baton Rouge, Kiffin expressed excitement about the opportunity to coach at LSU. He shared a moment when he felt reassured about his decision after he landed and saw Tiger Stadium illuminated. “I absolutely made the right decision,” Kiffin remarked.

Clark highlighted the importance of Kiffin’s connection with the LSU community compared to his predecessor. He criticized Brian Kelly’s attitude, saying, “He felt like he was doing us a favor by coaching there.” Clark emphasized that Kiffin’s enthusiasm for the program makes him a better match for the team and its passionate fan base.

As LSU fans look forward to the upcoming season, there’s a sense of optimism surrounding Kiffin’s abilities to revitalize the program. Both Clark and Kiffin are eager to see the results of this new chapter for the Tigers.