Sports
Ryan Conwell’s Remarkable Journey to Louisville Basketball
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As basketball practice begins, Ryan Conwell gazes up at the rafters of the Kueber Center, admiring the retired numbers and national championship banners. The senior guard reflects on his long journey to this moment and is grateful for the opportunity to represent the No. 10 Cardinals.
“I’m a firm believer that everything happens for a reason,” Conwell said. His path through college basketball has been anything but straightforward. The 6-foot-4 player from Indianapolis faced numerous challenges including coaching changes at his previous teams and being overlooked as a high schooler, despite leading his team at Pike High School with 16.4 points per game.
Earlier this year, Conwell was ranked the 13th-best player to hit the transfer portal after a successful season at Xavier, where he earned third-team All-Big East honors. His story took off after he caught the attention of Indiana State coach Josh Schertz at a recruiting camp in 2021.
“At the time, he was a Division II recruit,” Schertz recalled. The scout saw potential in Conwell and quickly offered him his first Division I opportunity. “It seemed like the floodgates opened,” his father, Rod Conwell, said.
Conwell eventually signed with South Florida, describing his freshman season there as a learning experience. However, the coaching staff was let go after a disappointing season, leading him to transfer to Indiana State.
“It has helped me mature faster,” Conwell said. While playing for the Sycamores, he was named MVC Newcomer of the Year and averaged 16.6 points per game, a stark contrast to his freshman year.
Continuing his journey, Conwell transferred to Xavier, where he was coached by Sean Miller, who recommended Conwell to stay dedicated both on and off the court. Miller, who recently moved to Texas, tried to recruit Conwell again but was met with a commitment to Louisville.
“Louisville was part of my identity long before I committed,” Conwell said. His family ties run deep in the Louisville area, with relatives still residing nearby. Conwell’s mother hails from the local region, strengthening his connection.
After the passing of his grandfather, Conwell dedicated his sophomore season to him, marking his sneakers with “GRANDPOPS.” Now, he looks forward to playing in the Yum! Center, a place filled with memories from his childhood. “It’s a blessing,” he remarked, emphasizing the joy he finds in the game.
As the season progresses, Conwell aims to lead the Cardinals toward a national championship, embodying the spirit of basketball in Louisville.
