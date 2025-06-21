Ryan Coogler’s Vampire Hit ‘Sinners’ Streams on Max July 4

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Ryan Coogler‘s acclaimed vampire film “Sinners” will begin streaming on Max on July 4, with its linear premiere on HBO scheduled for July 5 at 8 p.m. ET.

Set in the early 1930s in the American South, the film follows twin brothers Smoke and Stack, both played by Michael B. Jordan, as they return to their Mississippi hometown to start a juke joint. Their intentions for a joyful night are thwarted when vampire hunters attempt to invade the celebration, highlighting themes of Black pride and community.

The film has garnered praise for Coogler’s direction and Jordan’s dual performances, along with its notable soundtrack. The ensemble cast includes Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, Jack O’Connell, Delroy Lindo, Omar Benson Miller, and Jayme Lawson.

‘Sinners’ has achieved impressive box office success, grossing over $361 million worldwide, with $276 million coming from domestic sales. In its second weekend, the film earned $45 million, significantly increasing from its opening numbers. This success positions it as one of the biggest original horror movies in years.

Critics have commended the film, with Variety’s Owen Gleiberman describing it as a “lavishly serious popcorn movie” that explores profound themes in Black America. The film’s Rotten Tomatoes score remains high at 97 percent, reflecting its popularity among audiences.

Coogler expressed a personal connection to the film, stating it delves into his own family history and the legacy of his grandfather from Mississippi. The film is produced by Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian, and Ryan Coogler, with executive producers including Ludwig Göransson and Rebecca Cho.

Fans can also expect physical copies of “Sinners” including 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD releases on July 8, featuring special features like behind-the-scenes content and deleted scenes.