Entertainment
Ryan Coogler’s Vampire Hit ‘Sinners’ Streams on Max July 4
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Ryan Coogler‘s acclaimed vampire film “Sinners” will begin streaming on Max on July 4, with its linear premiere on HBO scheduled for July 5 at 8 p.m. ET.
Set in the early 1930s in the American South, the film follows twin brothers Smoke and Stack, both played by Michael B. Jordan, as they return to their Mississippi hometown to start a juke joint. Their intentions for a joyful night are thwarted when vampire hunters attempt to invade the celebration, highlighting themes of Black pride and community.
The film has garnered praise for Coogler’s direction and Jordan’s dual performances, along with its notable soundtrack. The ensemble cast includes Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, Jack O’Connell, Delroy Lindo, Omar Benson Miller, and Jayme Lawson.
‘Sinners’ has achieved impressive box office success, grossing over $361 million worldwide, with $276 million coming from domestic sales. In its second weekend, the film earned $45 million, significantly increasing from its opening numbers. This success positions it as one of the biggest original horror movies in years.
Critics have commended the film, with Variety’s Owen Gleiberman describing it as a “lavishly serious popcorn movie” that explores profound themes in Black America. The film’s Rotten Tomatoes score remains high at 97 percent, reflecting its popularity among audiences.
Coogler expressed a personal connection to the film, stating it delves into his own family history and the legacy of his grandfather from Mississippi. The film is produced by Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian, and Ryan Coogler, with executive producers including Ludwig Göransson and Rebecca Cho.
Fans can also expect physical copies of “Sinners” including 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD releases on July 8, featuring special features like behind-the-scenes content and deleted scenes.
Recent Posts
- Exciting Events in New York City for June 2025
- FAA Announces Delays at Newark Airport Due to Staffing Shortages
- Marc Marquez Discusses Launch Control Misunderstanding at Mugello Sprint
- RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Features Strong Country Theme in Latest Episode
- Alex Eala Set for Second Grand Slam at Wimbledon 2025
- Boston Declares Heat Emergency as Temperatures Soar
- Yastremska Reaches Nottingham Open Final Despite Grass Allergy Claims
- Mamdani’s Shocking Surge in NYC Mayoral Race Amid Protests
- Samsonova and Wang Set for Berlin Open Semifinal Showdown
- Powerball Jackpot Rises to $128 Million After Recent Draw Results
- Guardians Beat Athletics 4-2 Behind Stellar Pitching and Ramírez Milestone
- Experts Warn of Global Fertility Crisis and Its Effects
- Manchester Officer Returns Fire, Wounds Man at Hotel
- J.K. Rowling Calls New HBO Harry Potter Series ‘So, So, So Good!’
- Hints Released for Today’s Connections Puzzle #742
- Celtics Eye Point Guard Nolan Traore as Draft Option
- Vondrousova Upsets Sabalenka to Reach Berlin Open Final
- New York Doctor Sues Airline Over Mid-Flight Allergy Incident
- North Carolina Introduces New Tax on Ride App Users
- Power Outage Strands Riders at Wild Adventures Theme Park