Ryan Day Takes Over Playcalling Duties for Ohio State in Cotton Bowl

ARLINGTON, Texas — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day will take over playcalling duties for the Buckeyes in the upcoming Cotton Bowl against Miami on December 31, 2025.

This significant change follows the hiring of offensive coordinator Brian Hartline as head coach of South Florida earlier this month. Hartline will still support the team through the postseason but has a reduced workload as he transitions into his new role.

Day, who previously called plays during the first five seasons of his tenure, shared his thoughts during a media conference. “There’s not a game that’s gone by I was not involved with every single call,” he said. “It’s similar to the way it was before. It won’t just be me, it will be everybody involved.”

Critics and fans alike are questioning how this personnel shake-up might affect the Buckeyes’ strategy against the Hurricanes. Ohio State enters the game with a record of 12-1 and holds the No. 2 seed in the College Football Playoff.

Day acknowledged the importance of organization and collaboration within the coaching staff. “When you’re at your best, the players already know what the call is before it even happens,” he explained.

The transition back to playcalling comes after a season where Ohio State showed promising offensive power but faced challenges during the Big Ten Championship loss to Indiana. Players such as quarterback Julian Sayin and receivers Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate will play critical roles in implementing the game plan, which is expected to utilize more passing plays.

Despite past struggles, the Buckeyes boast a strong offensive record, averaging nearly 35 points per game. As Day prepares to lead the team, he remains optimistic about his ability to coordinate efficiently on game day.

<p“As a coach, your eyes are up, you’re with the defense, and you’re watching the offense,” Day noted about the multitasking required during the game. His return to playcalling may bring fresh energy and renewed focus as the Buckeyes aim to defend their national title.

Day’s leadership and experience will be put to the test against a formidable Miami defense. He understands that stepping up could bring both opportunities and challenges, making for an exciting matchup on New Year’s Eve.