COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day boasts an impressive winning percentage in his seven years with the Buckeyes, having claimed 70 victories against just 10 losses. Despite this remarkable record, it falls short of the all-time best, which belongs to legendary Notre Dame coach Knute Rockne.

Rockne, who coached Notre Dame from 1918 until his tragic death in a plane crash in 1931, finished his career with a record of 105 wins, 12 losses, and 5 ties, achieving a remarkable .881 winning percentage. His legacy continues to loom large in college football, even decades after his passing.

When Rockne took over the Fighting Irish, the college football landscape was much different. The sport was relatively small and localized, amplified by the challenges of World War I and the global influenza pandemic. Yet, despite those challenges, Rockne transformed Notre Dame into a powerhouse, leading them to national championships in 1924 and 1929.

Rockne’s early leadership was marked by an impressive 20-game winning streak, and his ability to communicate and connect with fans remains unmatched. He utilized media, such as newspapers and newsreels, to promote his team and the sport, helping to foster a growing national interest in college football.

Not only was Rockne a tactical genius, but he was also a master of storytelling and showmanship. His wit and humor made him a beloved figure in sports, as he once famously quipped, “prayer works best when you have big players.” His legacy of innovation and charisma influenced countless coaches after him, including Green Bay Packers founder Curly Lambeau.

Even after his death, Rockne’s presence in college football endured, inspiring films such as ‘Knute Rockne, All American’ and ‘Rudy,’ which celebrated his story and the spirit of Notre Dame football. His influence helped transform the Fighting Irish into a symbol of American Catholic identity, solidifying their place in the sports landscape.

As college football evolves, the impact of coaches like Day and Rockne signifies the game’s resilience and ongoing allure in American culture.