Ryan Gosling’s Family Life: A Private Retreat in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara, California – Ryan Gosling, a star known for films like “La La Land,” values his private life out of the Hollywood spotlight. Gosling lives in Santa Barbara with his wife Eva Mendes, where they raise their two daughters, Esmeralda and Amada.

The couple keeps their relationship and family life away from the media. They rarely attend public events together, preferring to stay private. They chose Santa Barbara as their primary residence to protect their family from the distractions of fame.

Gosling, who only makes one film a year, often relocates his family temporarily during productions. He mentioned the importance of being a father and that working on the 2022 film “The Gray Man” allowed him to take his children to new places.

The couple has a real estate history that reflects their relationship. Mendes, before meeting Gosling, owned a midcentury home in Los Angeles, which she sold in 2014 for $1.27 million. Gosling moved to L.A. at age 16, later acquiring a bachelor pad in Studio City and opening a Moroccan restaurant.

In 2008, Mendes purchased a Mediterranean Revival home in Los Feliz for $3.2 million. After they got together in 2011, they turned it into their family home before deciding to move to Santa Barbara in 2014.

Gosling and Mendes’s current home features four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and impressive living spaces designed for family life. A source stated that the couple relocated to ensure their daughters grew up away from Hollywood’s elite.

In 2024, sources confirmed that the family enjoys life further from the spotlight, emphasizing that raising their children is their top priority. A close acquaintance said, “Everything else comes second. And their girls are thriving.” Ryan and Eva continue to prioritize family outings, with Gosling often taking his daughters on various adventures.