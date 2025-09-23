Ryan Gosling Stars in New ‘Star Wars: Starfighter’ Set for 2027 Release

Sardinia, Italy – Director Shawn Levy has revealed a first look at Ryan Gosling in the upcoming film ‘Star Wars: Starfighter.’ The movie is set to hit theaters on May 28, 2027, and takes place five years after ‘The Rise of Skywalker.’

In the new production photo, Gosling is seen aboard a boat in the Mediterranean Sea, alongside co-star Flynn Gray. Levy captioned the image, ‘Somewhere in the Mediterranean Sea,’ sparking excitement among fans.

Gosling plays a new character named Flynn Gray, whose relationship to other characters in the film remains unclear. Amy Adams is rumored to portray Gray’s mother, while Mia Goth and Matt Smith are expected to play antagonists. The film introduces original characters and is described by Levy as a standalone adventure that explores uncharted territory in the Star Wars universe.

<p'Levy emphasized the film’s potential to take audiences on a fresh journey. 'It’s set in a period of time that we haven’t seen explored yet,' he said during the press release. 'The script is filled with original characters that venture into new scenarios.'

Despite the excitement, some fans express concerns about revisiting a timeline close to recent storylines in the franchise. Speculation remains about the possible appearances of other characters such as Poe and Finn, and if any legacy figures including Palpatine will resurface.

‘Star Wars: Starfighter’ is co-written by Jonathan Tropper, known for his work on ‘The Adam Project.’ The film marks a significant return to the big screen for the Star Wars franchise, which has primarily produced content on Disney+ since ‘The Rise of Skywalker.’

With the film’s release more than three years away, anticipation continues to build, and fans await more details about this new chapter in the iconic saga.