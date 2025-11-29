Sports
Ryan Helsley at Center of Tigers’ Starter Talks Amid Offseason Interest
DETROIT, Mich. — Ryan Helsley, a two-time All-Star closer, is drawing interest from the Detroit Tigers as they explore converting him from a reliever to a starting pitcher for the 2026 season. After a challenging two-month stint with the New York Mets, where he finished with a 7.20 ERA, Helsley has identified issues with his pitching technique and is determined to bounce back.
Despite his recent struggles, roughly 15 teams are reportedly interested in the 31-year-old right-hander. According to league sources, the Tigers are among the teams discussing multi-year deals with Helsley to leverage his talents as a starter.
“There is a lot of talent this year in free agency, and it’s exciting to be in this position,” Helsley told The Athletic in a phone interview. He emphasized his desire to prove that his skill set remains intact, despite acknowledging the issues that arose during his time with the Mets.
Helsley’s past performance supports this optimism. He led MLB with 49 saves in 2024 while playing for the St. Louis Cardinals, establishing a franchise record. This success, combined with his strikeout rate of 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings last season, underscores his potential.
However, his time with the Mets was marked by noticeable difficulties. He was often predictable, tipping pitches to hitters who took advantage. “It was the hardest thing I’ve gone through as a pitcher in the big leagues,” Helsley shared.
In an attempt to refine his pitching approach, the Mets suggested altering his hand position to reduce predictability. “It was pretty obvious,” Helsley said. “Even I could see it on film.” His fastball, which averaged 99 mph, was hit hard, leading to significant batting averages against in critical counts.
As discussions about his role continue, Helsley is contemplating expanding his repertoire, potentially adding a two-seamer or a changeup to enhance his performance. Promotion to a starting role represents a significant transition, as he has primarily been a closer throughout his professional career.
Moving forward, the Tigers are looking to bolster their rotation led by Tarik Skubal, who recently won the AL Cy Young award. This transition might be critical for both Helsley and the Tigers as they navigate the complexities of the offseason.
With MLB’s Winter Meetings approaching on December 8 in Orlando, Helsley remains open-minded about his future, eager to reclaim his status as an elite pitcher.
