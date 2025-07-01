Ryan Lindgren Signs Four-Year Deal with Seattle Kraken

DENVER, Colo. — Ryan Lindgren is leaving the Colorado Avalanche. The 27-year-old defenseman is signing a four-year deal with the Seattle Kraken worth $4.5 million per season, according to Sportsnet‘s Elliotte Friedman.

The Avalanche acquired Lindgren ahead of the trade deadline in March. During his time with Colorado, he played in 19 regular-season games, scoring three assists and finishing with a +5 rating.

Lindgren also had a noteworthy season between the New York Rangers and Colorado, achieving a career-high of 22 points in 72 games. He was a key player in the Avalanche’s playoff run, appearing in all seven games and helping the team with his defensive skills and play on ice.

Despite attempts to keep Lindgren, the Avalanche faced challenges in contract talks after clearing cap space by trading Charlie Coyle and Miles Wood. They were unable to finalize an agreement before free agency commenced.

Interestingly, Lindgren earned the same $4.5 million last season. His move to the Kraken may provoke different reactions, with some viewing him as a costly third-pair defenseman.