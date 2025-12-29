Sports
Ryan Martin Announces Recall of Case McCarthy to Rangers
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The New York Rangers have recalled defenseman Case McCarthy from the ECHL’s Worcester Railers, announced Associate General Manager Ryan Martin on December 28, 2025.
McCarthy, 24, has played in two games for the Hartford Wolf Pack this season, holding a +1 +/- rating. Last year, he recorded one assist in 16 games with the Wolf Pack. Additionally, he skated in 19 games for the ECHL’s Bloomington Bison, where he scored seven points, including two goals and five assists.
While with the Railers this season, McCarthy participated in five games, contributing one assist. He hails from Troy, New York, and was picked in the fourth round, 118th overall, during the 2019 NHL Entry Draft by the New Jersey Devils.
The Wolf Pack, serving as a player-development affiliate of the Rangers, continue to prepare for the 2025-26 season. Single-game tickets are currently on sale.
