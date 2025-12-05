Sports
Ryan McDonagh Signs Three-Year Extension with Lightning
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed veteran defenseman Ryan McDonagh to a three-year extension worth $12.3 million. General manager Julien BriseBois announced the deal on Thursday. The contract features an average annual value of $4.1 million and will take effect next season.
McDonagh, who will turn 37 when the deal begins, has been an integral part of the Lightning’s recent success, helping the team secure back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2020 and 2021. His performance has remained strong this season despite being sidelined since November 8 due to injury. He has registered three goals and three assists in 15 appearances this season, averaging 20:10 ice time per game.
“It wasn’t a long negotiation,” McDonagh said. “Both parties were really excited to get something done.” He expressed his enthusiasm about continuing his career in Tampa, noting, “This place is special in many ways. It’s the people that make it truly special.”
In his time with the Lightning from 2018 to 2022 and then again from 2024 onward, McDonagh has amassed a total of 136 points, including 27 goals and 109 assists, across 364 regular-season games. Last season, he recorded a plus-43 rating, the highest in the league.
McDonagh was originally selected by the Montreal Canadiens with the 12th overall pick in the 2007 NHL Draft. Over 18 seasons, he has accumulated 426 points in 1,025 regular-season games, boasting a plus-290 rating, the best among active players. He has also appeared in 196 playoff games, contributing 68 points.
“If guys like Ryan McDonagh can’t get into the Hall of Fame, then I’m not sure why we would have a Hall of Fame,” said Lightning coach Jon Cooper, praising McDonagh’s significance within the sport.
Despite several injuries affecting the team, including that of No. 1 defenseman Victor Hedman, the Lightning currently lead the Atlantic Division with a record of 16 wins in 26 games. McDonagh’s extension comes at a crucial time as the team aims for continued success in the NHL.
