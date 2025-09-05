Ryan McMahon Hits First Yankees Home Run After Trade, Admits “I’ve Sucked”

NEW YORK, NY — Ryan McMahon hit his first home run as a New York Yankee on August 27, 2025, during a game against the Washington Nationals. The veteran infielder, recently traded from the Colorado Rockies, admitted to struggling since joining New York.

McMahon’s arrival came as part of a trade that sent pitching prospects Griffin Herring and Josh Grosz to Colorado. The Yankees aimed to solidify their infield, but fans remained concerned about McMahon’s offensive performance. Earlier in the season, he batted .217 with the Rockies but saw his numbers decline in New York, posting a .212 batting average over 28 games.

Despite a challenging season, McMahon managed to hit a three-run homer during a game that the Yankees won 11-2. After the game, McMahon addressed his struggles candidly. “Oh, man, finally,” he said. “I’ve sucked. I don’t think it’s a secret, so I’m just trying to get going.” His honesty highlighted the pressure players face and demonstrated his desire to improve.

While McMahon’s batting has not met expectations, his defensive skills have been a welcome addition to the Yankees. His presence has allowed other players, like Jazz Chisholm Jr., to maintain their defensive roles effectively. This reshuffle has generally fortified the Yankees’ infield.

As the season progresses, McMahon and the Yankees hope this home run will act as a turning point, bringing offensive success as the playoff race heats up. The Yankees need every advantage to strengthen their position in the competitive American League.