Ryan Murphy’s The Beauty Explores Dark Fashion and Hidden Dangers

LOS ANGELES, CA — FX Network’s new series, The Beauty, premieres on January 21, 2026, unveiling a chilling tale of fashion intertwined with deadly consequences. Created by Ryan Murphy and Matthew Hodgson, the series dives into the world of high fashion, where international supermodels mysteriously die in gruesome ways.

The action follows FBI Agents Cooper Madsen, played by Evan Peters, and Jordan Bennett, portrayed by Rebecca Hall, as they investigate the bizarre deaths in Paris. Their investigation leads them to uncover a terrifying virus that transforms everyday people into stunningly attractive individuals but with dire ramifications.

As they delve deeper, the agents encounter The Corporation, a malevolent tech billionaire played by Ashton Kutcher, who has created a miracle drug known as The Beauty. With the epidemic spreading, The Corporation will go to extreme lengths to protect his trillion-dollar empire, including deploying a lethal enforcer called The Assassin, portrayed by Anthony Ramos.

Jeremy, played by Jeremy Pope, is an outsider caught in the turmoil, desperately seeking purpose as chaos ensues across cities like Venice, Rome, and New York. This global thriller raises an intriguing question: what sacrifices would people make in their pursuit of perfection?

Murphy, acclaimed for other works like American Horror Story, stated, “This is the biggest undertaking I’ve done yet.” He views The Beauty as a reflection on beauty culture, body horror, and the sacrifices individuals make for love and status.

The show’s first three episodes will be available on Hulu and Disney+ for bundle subscribers. It is based on a comic series by Jeremy Haun and Jason A. Hurley, who also serves as a consultant on the show. With a star-studded cast, The Beauty promises to be a compelling mix of glamour and horror.

“Expect gorgeous visuals intertwined with thought-provoking themes as we navigate the dark sides of beauty culture,” Haun commented on the series.