Ryan Murphy Faces Criticism Over New Kennedy Series Adaptation

Los Angeles, CA – Ryan Murphy stated he was completely unprepared for the backlash surrounding his new series adaptation about the relationship between Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his family. During an appearance on California Governor Gavin Newsom‘s podcast ‘This is Gavin Newsom’ on Monday, Murphy described the reaction as shocking.

“That was an odd, dark moment for me… I thought it was an odd choice to be mad about your relative that you really don’t remember,” Murphy said, referring to a criticism made by Jack Schlossberg, Kennedy’s nephew, earlier this year.

Murphy noted that there have been over 88 films and television shows about the Kennedys, none of which were authorized by the family. He expressed surprise that the family had not approved any adaptations in the past, saying, “I never even thought they wanted to do that.”

The upcoming series, titled ‘American Love Story,’ is based on a book that Murphy described as sympathetic to both Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his partner.

Murphy’s comments highlight the ongoing debate about artistic license and historical representation in media, particularly when it involves well-known public figures. The controversy continues as the series approaches its release date.