Entertainment
Ryan Murphy Faces Criticism Over New Kennedy Series Adaptation
Los Angeles, CA – Ryan Murphy stated he was completely unprepared for the backlash surrounding his new series adaptation about the relationship between Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his family. During an appearance on California Governor Gavin Newsom‘s podcast ‘This is Gavin Newsom’ on Monday, Murphy described the reaction as shocking.
“That was an odd, dark moment for me… I thought it was an odd choice to be mad about your relative that you really don’t remember,” Murphy said, referring to a criticism made by Jack Schlossberg, Kennedy’s nephew, earlier this year.
Murphy noted that there have been over 88 films and television shows about the Kennedys, none of which were authorized by the family. He expressed surprise that the family had not approved any adaptations in the past, saying, “I never even thought they wanted to do that.”
The upcoming series, titled ‘American Love Story,’ is based on a book that Murphy described as sympathetic to both Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his partner.
Murphy’s comments highlight the ongoing debate about artistic license and historical representation in media, particularly when it involves well-known public figures. The controversy continues as the series approaches its release date.
Recent Posts
- NYT Strands Puzzle Hints for July 25th Explained
- Rachel Zegler Exits ‘Evita’ Mid-Performance Due to Illness
- Protests Surge Against Israel’s Actions in Gaza Amid Genocide Claims
- Fenway Park Concession Workers Strike as Red Sox Host Dodgers
- MLB to Host Historic Speedway Classic in Bristol This August
- No New Videos Found for Upcoming Tennis Tournament
- Mayor Adams Faces Legal Challenges Amid Immigration Concerns
- Mets Consider Reunion with Bullpen Star Mike Vasil Ahead of Trade Deadline
- Ken Carson’s ‘Lord of Chaos’ Tour Faces Cancellation Rumors
- Iris Apatow, Edvin Ryding Join Cast of Hunger Games Prequel
- Gregory Soto Helps Orioles Snap Losing Streak Against Guardians
- Olivia Rodrigo, Gracie Abrams Highlight Hunger Crisis in Gaza
- Taylor Townsend Nears Historic Doubles Ranking After DC Open Win
- Bublik Faces Van de Zandschulp in Kitzbuhel Semifinal Showdown
- Oscar Piastri Claims Sprint Pole at Belgian Grand Prix
- Beyoncé Dazzles at Las Vegas Cowboy Carter Tour Finale
- Fire Erupts Near UNLV Campus, Crews Respond Quickly
- Illinois Tollway Launches 24-Hour Hot Weather Patrols Amid Heat Wave
- Red Sox Turn Down Padres’ Trade Offer for Outfielder Duran
- Robinhood Lists Hedera HBAR, Expands Crypto Trading Options