Ryan Paevey Returns to General Hospital After Seven Years

LOS ANGELES, CA — Ryan Paevey is set to return to General Hospital, marking his first appearance on the show since 2018. The announcement came via Deadline, revealing that Paevey will begin filming this week and will be featured on screen starting in September.

Paevey originally portrayed Det. Nathan West on General Hospital from 2013 until the character’s death in 2018. His return comes after a surprise text from Executive Producer Frank Valentini initiated discussions about his comeback. “We talked a bit and he asked if I would consider returning for a while,” Paevey stated. “I was surprised by my excitement for a homecoming and reuniting with familiar faces after seven years. I still have my last call sheet from my final taping day on January 18, 2018, tacked up in my home office.”

Fans have been speculating about Paevey’s return since news broke in June that Kelly Thiebaud, who played Nathan’s sister Britt, was also returning to the show. Thiebaud’s character was last seen in a secret mission overseas. While the details of Paevey’s character remain unclear, there is some speculation about whether he might reprise his role as Nathan or take on a new character.

During his time on the show, Nathan was shot and killed by his father, Cesar Faison, while protecting Maxie Jones. This tragic end left a significant impact on viewers and the storyline. Paevey has since starred in numerous Hallmark films, including Two Tickets to Paradise and Fourth Down and Love, expanding his career beyond daytime television.

Paevey added, “If we’re going to do this, we should really do it and surprise the fans with a meaty storyline.” As fans eagerly await his return, they are left to wonder what twists his character’s reintroduction might bring.