Ryan Peake’s Major Debut with Phil Mickelson: A Journey from Prison to Portrush

Royal Portrush, Northern Ireland — Ryan Peake made a memorable debut at The Open Championship on Thursday, playing alongside his idol, Phil Mickelson. The 31-year-old Australian golfer came into the event after a remarkable transformation, having spent five years in prison for a serious assault linked to his time in a biker gang.

Peake struggled during the first round, finishing with a six-over 77, which included eight bogeys and only two birdies. “It was pretty flat out there as well. I just got beat up out there,” Peake said. Despite his disappointing score, he appreciated the experience of playing with a golf legend.

Before his round, Peake remarked on the surreal moment of meeting Mickelson. “I don’t think he needs to introduce himself; I was well aware of who he was,” Peake said about the introduction on the first tee. He expressed his nerves, not just because of playing with Mickelson, but also due to being in his first major championship.

The pair engaged in light conversation, with Peake recalling that he even took a moment to feel Mickelson’s renowned putter. “That’s the OG; that’s the one from the Masters. There were a couple of cool things,” Peake noted.

A highlight of Peake’s day came on the 16th hole, known as ‘Calamity Corner.’ He hit a great tee shot to within a meter for one of the few birdies achieved on that challenging hole. “It was just perfect number, perfect club,” he explained.

After the round, as they walked off the 18th tee, Peake spotted Mickelson’s caddie giving away signed golf balls. He couldn’t resist making a request. “What about me?” Peake called out. The caddie assumed he was joking, but Peake insisted, saying, “I’m deadly serious. Can you sign a glove as well?” Peake secured both the ball and the signed glove, which he planned to give to his son, who also admires Mickelson.

Currently ten shots off the leaders, Peake’s journey reflects both resilience and a burst of talent. He aims to improve in the second round, scheduled for Friday afternoon.