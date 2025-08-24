Ryan Preece Confronts Ross Chastain at Daytona Finale

Daytona, FL — Ryan Preece expressed his frustration with Ross Chastain during the NASCAR Cup Series regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday night.

Preece, who was competing closely behind Chastain, made it clear he was no longer willing to follow him. “I’m sure he was asking why I pulled out,” Preece said. “But I’m sick of following him. He doesn’t know how to push or whenever he pulls up in front of me, he doesn’t know how to lead. So, I’m not following him.”

The confrontation highlights the intense competition drivers face leading up to the playoffs. As drivers race to secure their spots, tensions often run high, and Saturday’s race was no exception.

In other race highlights, Ryan Blaney secured his fifth consecutive top-10 finish, crossing the line third. However, he expressed frustration over a late-race loss of pace, which he attributed to lapped traffic.

Chase Elliott, once a regular-season points leader, saw his position diminish after finishing last at Richmond. He now finds himself 68 points behind William Byron, who wrapped up the regular-season title with solid performances.

Drivers like Austin Dillon and Tyler Reddick experienced contrasting fates. Dillon earned a surprise victory in the Richmond race, while Reddick led laps but finished 34th after being caught in a multi-car crash.

The NASCAR Cup Series continues with the Playoffs, where drivers will battle for glory in the upcoming races. As Preece looks ahead to Daytona, his immediate focus remains on securing a win to boost his playoff chances.

As the competition heats up, fans can expect thrilling races filled with unpredictable moments.