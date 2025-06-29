Ryan Reynolds Calls Online Opinions ‘Meaningless’ Amid Legal Battles

LOS ANGELES, California — Ryan Reynolds, the star and producer of the ‘Deadpool’ series, weighed in on the impact of ongoing legal disputes involving his wife, Blake Lively, and actor Justin Baldoni during a recent interview. This conversation took place on June 26, 2025, as Reynolds addressed speculation regarding the fallout from varying opinions expressed online about the situation.

When asked if the discourse surrounding the legal battles has affected him financially or personally, Reynolds, 48, stated, “I can read something that says, ‘He should be drawn and quartered.’ I could read something that says I should win a Nobel Prize. Both are meaningless.” He emphasized that individuals are not solely defined by their best or worst moments but are part of a broader narrative.

Reynolds was pressed about a challenging year involving Lively, who filed a lawsuit against Baldoni, 41, for alleged misconduct on the set of their film ‘It Ends with Us’. The actor commented, “Accessibility and accountability are a big part of how I do things. The people that I work with know me, so there’s never a question of anything like that. If you operate with some degree of core values and integrity, they’re going to help you up.”

Lively, 37, has maintained support from Reynolds amidst the legal troubles. In January, Baldoni countersued her and Reynolds, claiming defamation and extortion, leading to further litigation complexities. However, the federal judge dismissed Baldoni’s countersuit against them recently, which marked a significant development in the case.

Reynolds highlighted his philosophy on resolving conflicts, stating, “Conflict resolution changed my life in a way that I can’t quantify. You don’t have to agree with the person. You can empathize, you can validate.” His approach aims to foster understanding rather than simply choosing sides.

As the legal situation unfolds, Reynolds remains focused on his career and his ventures, which include various business investments and his role as a leading actor in Hollywood. The legal matters involving Lively and Baldoni continue to take shape, yet the couple seeks to maintain a semblance of normalcy in their professional lives.